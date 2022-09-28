30XX 0.43 Patch Notes - September 28, 2022

Hello! 30XX Patch 0.43 adds some new behaviors for Delta, changes around his conditions some, experiments with the way levels are generated to give levels a little more natural difficulty flow, and much more! Lots of fixes and QOL improvements in today's patch - full notes below.

Thanks for playing!

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES:

Levels 2 and 6 of a run are now slightly shorter than before. Prior to this patch, Level 1 used a "short" level generation length, Levels 2-5 used a "medium" LGL, and 5-8 used a "long" one. This is an oversimplification of how the system works, but the "short" LGL will now be Levels 1-2, "medium" will be 3-6, and "long" will be 7-8. We're very likely to adjust this in the future - especially once the game's finale content is added at 1.0.

(Experimental) We've made a change to the way levels generate in 30XX aimed at achieving a better sense of difficulty cadence through each level. Prior to this change, every chunk in a level had its difficulty selected randomly and independently, based on the level number you're on.

For example, in 0.42 and before, Level 6 would generate an somewhat-even split of Normal and Hard chunks in the level, but it wouldn't make sure they were even - each roll was independent, so you could sometimes generate Level 6 full of Hard chunks or full of Normal chunks, or clustered together such that you saw a bunch of Hard chunks early in a level, then only Normal ones later.

This change aims to smooth that out a bit. Now, the level generator will consider the entire level at once when assigning the desired difficulty rating of a chunk, and try to build an appropriate cadence where it can - when a level calls for a mix of chunk difficulties, the game will try to escalate those difficulties leading up to the miniboss, then reset, then increase again.

For example, a Level 6 in the new system with four "main" chunks in a level might be in the following order: Normal, Hard, Miniboss, Rest area, Normal, Hard, Boss.

We'll keep an eye on how this plays - it may not even be that noticeable to some players! - but we're pretty sure that 30XX's level generation is varied enough that this shouldn't harm stage generation variance.

Note that this definitely messes with Seed generation some.

Delta now has an array of weapons at his disposal during his miniboss encounter (9, up from 3). The first two times he uses each ability, he'll flash the icons for the abilities he's about to use.

Delta now offers a little more grace on killing enemies at the start of a level before he decides you've ignored his Boast and leaves. (You can now kill a few enemies without him leaving, as opposed to him leaving after one enemy.) This also means Delta shouldn't just leave on level start sometimes.

Temporarily disabled the Vulnerability Delta condition until we make a move to granular health. Disabled the Crushing Defeats condition.

Added some new Delta Boast conditions that were cut from 0.42 for time.

Entropy Conditions and any active Delta conditions are now hoverable icons in the Pause menu, so you can see what they do during gameplay.

Airdashing now grants an inherent +2 Speed while airdashing (so airdashing is now faster than normal dashing).

Reverted a previous swing timer nerf on Ace's Lara weapon (back to 0.5 sec per swing, down from 0.75). This just ended up making the weapon feel not-very-good - we might still nerf it later if we think it needs it. The weapon still only begins charging once the previous swing is complete.

(Experimental) Dolomite Link now automatically refreshes Zen Ascent when it makes contact (with an object or an enemy). Additionally, when Dolomite Linking an object (like a wall or switch), Dolomite Link refreshes itself.

Jagged Bolt will no longer seek out Anchor Mines, Experiment 9's lingering shuriken, or Exploding Barrels in Dustria.

Vital Crystal's projectile is now a different color (so it's not as easily confused with similar projectiles used by enemies).

Retaliation projectiles from enemies (usually with the Eye for an Eye Entropy condition, or Delta's Final Gasp active) now have a hard cap on their horizontal speed to prevent cases of boulders flying at the player from a million miles away.

Dustria's Tractor miniboss now begins throwing barrels when you enter the room (instead of when you reach it).

Fixed an error causing a few enemy types to fail to spawn as higher-level variants.

Fixed an error causing Deepverse's Wall Lasers to sometimes fail to spawn.

For Certain Purposes, anything that grants the full Vagrant's set bonus (for example, one or more Patchwork Prototypes in addition to some pieces of the set) now counts.

Beta Snomps (BT Snakes) can no longer spawn on level 2. (Will probably remain true as long as their high-damage attack remains as-is.)

Made a few screen shake adjustments aimed at preventing overly-high shake scenarios.

Fixed a Challenge consistency issue where picking up a Resonated Armor part with no Cores of that type equipped could grant different Cores in different runs.

Fixed an issue causing Watergrav's goo sound filter to persist if dying or exiting a run while inside it.

Fixed Unstoppable Force behaving poorly while in reversed gravity.

Lethal Tempo's boss-enter drama now plays a moment after entering the room (instead of before entering).

Fixed an issue where entering a Seed containing some Entropy Conditions wouldn't properly set all the ECs involved.

Fixed an issue where Quick Restarting a Seed Racer run would cause the displayed seed to be incorrect with Entropy Conditions active. (The restart worked correctly, but the displayed seed failed to take ECs into account).