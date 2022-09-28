 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beautycopter update for 28 September 2022

Patch notes and news

Share · View all patches · Build 9611725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
With this update I finally fixed a critical bug where the game would start in "1st person", quite zoomed in and with the rotor out of place. In other news, I'm currently doing finishing touches on a spiritual sequel to Deity Driving! I plan to release it in October.

Changed files in this update

Beautycopter Content Depot 1290201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link