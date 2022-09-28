Hello!
With this update I finally fixed a critical bug where the game would start in "1st person", quite zoomed in and with the rotor out of place. In other news, I'm currently doing finishing touches on a spiritual sequel to Deity Driving! I plan to release it in October.
Beautycopter update for 28 September 2022
Patch notes and news
