-Added Teleport buttons to party UI
-Fixed all display issues with server buffs
-Fixed a bug with staff that was causing it to disconnect everyone
-Added Class level to online player list
-Shift Lock now disables when a UI is window is opened with a hotkey
-Decreased the laser damage bonus on gear
Infinimine update for 28 September 2022
Infinimine Ver. 9
