 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinimine update for 28 September 2022

Infinimine Ver. 9

Share · View all patches · Build 9611691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added Teleport buttons to party UI
-Fixed all display issues with server buffs
-Fixed a bug with staff that was causing it to disconnect everyone
-Added Class level to online player list
-Shift Lock now disables when a UI is window is opened with a hotkey
-Decreased the laser damage bonus on gear

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link