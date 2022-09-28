Axis Football 2023 v2.2 is now live!

Hi folks,

Patch v2.2 is now live. The game should show v2.2 at the top right of the title screen. If you game doesn't automatically update, please exit out of Steam and log back in.

Patch Notes:

Fixed a bug where users couldn't use the controller to cycle up/down on the player stats window to select or highlight players in the list.

Fixed a bug that was preventing coach portraits from loading properly when using mods

Starting a franchise with Mods enabled will not longer hang when missing the Drafts folder from inside the Mods folder

Increased the number of sacks that were occurring during simulated games. Overall, the numbers were previously too low.

Thank you for your continued support! We will continue to put patches and updates out as needed!