Axis Football 2023 update for 28 September 2022

Axis Football 2023 v2.2 is now live!

Build 9611511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

Patch v2.2 is now live. The game should show v2.2 at the top right of the title screen. If you game doesn't automatically update, please exit out of Steam and log back in.

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed a bug where users couldn't use the controller to cycle up/down on the player stats window to select or highlight players in the list.
  • Fixed a bug that was preventing coach portraits from loading properly when using mods
  • Starting a franchise with Mods enabled will not longer hang when missing the Drafts folder from inside the Mods folder
  • Increased the number of sacks that were occurring during simulated games. Overall, the numbers were previously too low.

Thank you for your continued support! We will continue to put patches and updates out as needed!

