- Fixed a crash with snake enemies in World 2 Level 7 and beyond
- Removed "test" levels from world 1 -- They were not meant to be in the build
Captain Soda Alpha Playtest update for 28 September 2022
Beta patch notes - Sept 28 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Captain Soda Playtest Content Depot 1908071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update