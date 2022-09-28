 Skip to content

Captain Soda Alpha Playtest update for 28 September 2022

Beta patch notes - Sept 28 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crash with snake enemies in World 2 Level 7 and beyond
  • Removed "test" levels from world 1 -- They were not meant to be in the build

