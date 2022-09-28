 Skip to content

HORDE update for 28 September 2022

Small Update

Build 9611193 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small Update:

  • Added more driveable cars to the game world
  • Fixed a bug that caused camera to move to another vehicle position randomly when driving
  • Fixed Trader "Vehicle Parts" sell items display name

