Hello everyone!

First off I would like to thank all of you for playing Rogue: Genesia!

The first (and half) week of release was quite intense, There has been a lot of the hotfix, lots of missed issues to fix and minor problems with a few stuff.

I could spend another month or two just fixing leftover bug and balancing some elements.

However, I also wish for Rogue: Genesia to advance and gain the content!

In a few days, the open beta of Rogue: Genesia will start.

Ton of new contents will be quickly added over the first few weeks (likely for 2/4 weeks).

Then I'll focus on stabilizing the beta and prepare it for the next main update.

Players who wish to come with the beta must be warned than this beta will be broken, some update may even break some save. Contain a lot of unfinished and placeholder.

If you are willing to take the risk, and are willing to report bugs and issues:

I invite you to join the game discord

A beta section will be open for people to discuss changes, reports bugs and impact the evolution of Rogue: Genesia!

How to access the open beta?

Once the open beta starts, you'll be able to change branch to beta :

I'll make an announcement when the open beta branch will be open to every users!