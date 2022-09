Share · View all patches · Build 9611130 · Last edited 28 September 2022 – 18:32:05 UTC by Wendy

This address a few UI issues discovered with the various changes that were made in the last patch.

800x600 allowed (for those with bot like eyes)

fixed screen size being left large when leaving fullscreen windowless

fixed absurd video resolution selection

fixed video settings toggle state begin wrong when fullscreen mode changes via hotkeys or system.



Thanks for the feedback.