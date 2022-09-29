Dark Light V1.0 Out Now

Dark Light V1.0 Has Arrived!

We are excited to announce we have completed the early access development of Sci Fi-horror Metroidvania, Dark Light, and officially launched v1.0 of the game.

We want to take the opportunity to thanks every one who supported us during the EA stage. We appreciated constructive feedback, which helped us to shape the game. We have finally made it after

4 years of hard work.

We are a small team of 3 based in Australia and Belgium. Dark light is the first game we developed together. We made many mistakes at early access stage, which we learned it the hard way.

For our returning players, we have listed out all features in our previous post:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1134520/view/6454244045061646043

On top of that, we have utilized the these couple of days to achieve below:

-Added 45 steam achievements, improved icon designs

-Cloud save

-Reduce Alpache’s flame trap damage

-End game CGI cinematics

-Updated Gem descriptions for best use against enemies

-Updated Gem smith map Baller trap, it no longer continues to push the player.

-Display map names on mini map UI

-Added UI Sounds

-Added execution attack sound

-Added extra ambiance sound to maps

-Fixed background music stopped playing after portal in

-Added Player death location on the minimap

-Fixed Quest side panel repeating and appearing at the wrong location

-Fixed issue with instant turning during an air combo

What's next:

We will be monitoring this launch closely and patching any issues that arise.

Meanwhile, we will also continue work on:

-Adding a couple of more weapons and enemies.

-Extra game modes, for instance: hard-core mode with scoreboards.

-Variable run / walk control

-system refining optimize gameplay.

In the background, we will also start working on porting to other consoles.

We are self-publishing Dark Light, which means we do not have extra time and resources for marketing effort. Therefore, we are relying on players who enjoyed Dark Light to help us build word of mouth marketing about the game. Following us on twitter or leaving a review will help us grow.

Again, thanks to every one and hope you will enjoy the game!

Michelle, Jimmy & Kurt