 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forest Grove Playtest update for 28 September 2022

Updates for v0.9.65

Share · View all patches · Build 9611082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

This is a quick fix for the mouse to be confined in windowed mode. Also, the glowy nano-effect around the external doors in the reconstructed house looks more appropriate.

Thanks for playing!

Larry

Changed files in this update

Forest Grove Playtest Content Depot 1617051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link