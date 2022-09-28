Updates for v0.9.65

Hello there!
This is a quick fix for the mouse to be confined in windowed mode. Also, the glowy nano-effect around the external doors in the reconstructed house looks more appropriate.
Thanks for playing!
Larry
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello there!
This is a quick fix for the mouse to be confined in windowed mode. Also, the glowy nano-effect around the external doors in the reconstructed house looks more appropriate.
Thanks for playing!
Larry
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update