Unlock the new, free, Rainbow six siege Flores Wind Resistance bundle by playing our new Aim Lab task, Siege Targe Switch!

Play Siege Target Switch three times in Aim Lab & unlock a code for the Flores Wind resistance bundle.

The bundle includes the “Wind Resistance” Weapon Skin and the “Eye of the Storm” charm!

To unlock the bundle:

Play Siege Target Switch three times in Aim Lab

Check your Aim Lab notifications for your code

Link to redeem your bundle: https://redeem.ubisoft.com/rainbow6-siege/

