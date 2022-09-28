 Skip to content

Aim Lab update for 28 September 2022

Unlock the new, free, Rainbow six siege Flores Wind Resistance bundle!

Aim Lab update for 28 September 2022

Unlock the new, free, Rainbow six siege Flores Wind Resistance bundle by playing our new Aim Lab task, Siege Targe Switch!

Play Siege Target Switch three times in Aim Lab & unlock a code for the Flores Wind resistance bundle.
The bundle includes the “Wind Resistance” Weapon Skin and the “Eye of the Storm” charm!

To unlock the bundle:

Don't forget you can report any bugs in-game and join us on Discord or check out the subreddit to let us know of any feature requests you have or to just come and hang out with the community & our devs!

