Unlock the new, free, Rainbow six siege Flores Wind Resistance bundle by playing our new Aim Lab task, Siege Targe Switch!
Play Siege Target Switch three times in Aim Lab & unlock a code for the Flores Wind resistance bundle.
The bundle includes the “Wind Resistance” Weapon Skin and the “Eye of the Storm” charm!
To unlock the bundle:
- Play Siege Target Switch three times in Aim Lab
- Check your Aim Lab notifications for your code
- Link to redeem your bundle: https://redeem.ubisoft.com/rainbow6-siege/
If you aren't already following us, check out @aimlab on Twitter & Instagram for more awesome events, memes, and training tips. Don't forget you can report any bugs in-game and join us on [Discord](discord.gg/aimlab) or check out the [subreddit](reddit.com/r/aimlab) to let us know of any feature requests you have or to just come and hang out with the community & our devs!
Changed depots in qatest3 branch