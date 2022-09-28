 Skip to content

Desert Revenant update for 28 September 2022

First fixes Early Access Version 1.0.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We've been actively working to update the game in general and fixing some issues that you might have encountered!

Please check the patch notes:

  • Added the correct Queen Cobra's Royal Egg summon Atlas.
  • Fallen Star is not targeted anymore as intended, since it is a Creation card.
  • Fixed Mana Sprout to trigger every 3 turns instead of every 2 turns.
  • Fixed a bug where Magic Lamp would not use its ability on its turn.
  • Fixed a bug where Gleaming Gems would not use its ability on its turn.
  • Allegiance (Wish Jinn buff) is now fixed and usable.
  • Void Distortion now deals damage to one or more enemies inside the Forbidden Realm as intended.
  • Added number counters on Emperor's Touch (Wish Jinn buff) to be able to track it properly.
  • Wish Jinn buffs are now affected by Darkness effects.
  • Decay will now destroy a target even if it has invulnerable on it.
  • Leper Talents like Perpertual Anguish and Rot cannot be removed by enemies anymore.
  • Fixed a bug where Tribulation of Fate buff would be affected by Darkness and reduce the Mana cost of the entire deck by 1 instead of only the next Fate Spell.
  • Fixed a bug where Abyssal Implosion would completely destroy Memories of Life and Memories of Carnage.
  • Fixed a bug where Rebirth would respawn enemies with their existing buffs, debuffs and states that they had before dying.
  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash after picking a certain choice in the dialogues.
  • Fixed a bug where some particles on enemies or minions would linger on the platform after they died.
  • Fixed a visual bug where Mind Reach would look as if it was triggered by using any ability.
  • Fixed a bug where the player couldn't progress in the map anymore after going into a Gold node reward.
  • Fixed a bug where the Wish Jinn would give the player an empty card when choosing the random upgrade option.
  • Fixed a bug where Flower of Remembrance would increase the Mana cost of cards if brought back with the Seer's infinite Cycle.
  • Added the correct characters: Kamar, the Whiteblade and Ashamar, the Fallen Star to the NPC list.
  • Improved visuals in the beginning of the battle to showcase which affix the characters are affected with.
  • Improved Ignite Arrow visuals.
  • Re-introduced the Legend on the map.

