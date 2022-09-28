 Skip to content

Nightmare: Les Origines update for 28 September 2022

UPDATE 3.0 IS HERE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New :

  • Code and gameplay redesign
  • New son
  • Revive system between player

For the moment only 1 card is available, see if the gameplay pleases other cards are imagined

