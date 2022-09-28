Patch 1.6.1.1 Notes

Patch 1.6.1.1 is now live!
We made some minor adjustments to the new chat window and fixed quite a few bugs. See all changes below.
As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!
Patch Notes
- Improved chat participants display
Bugfixes
- Fixed match ready check is not showing up, even when a match is ready
- Fixed players can be reported without setting a reason
- Fixed chat history is not properly saved for player reports
- Fixed invite button was shown on friends in quick play matches
- Fixed crash, when showing round results
Changed files in this update