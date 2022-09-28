 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scribble It! update for 28 September 2022

Patch 1.6.1.1 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9610763 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.6.1.1 is now live!

We made some minor adjustments to the new chat window and fixed quite a few bugs. See all changes below.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

  • Improved chat participants display

Bugfixes

  • Fixed match ready check is not showing up, even when a match is ready
  • Fixed players can be reported without setting a reason
  • Fixed chat history is not properly saved for player reports
  • Fixed invite button was shown on friends in quick play matches
  • Fixed crash, when showing round results

Changed files in this update

Scribble It! Windows Content Depot 1088152
  • Loading history…
Scribble It! Win64 Depot 1088153
  • Loading history…
Scribble It! Win32 Depot 1088154
  • Loading history…
Scribble It! Mac Depot 1088155
  • Loading history…
Scribble It! Linux Depot 1088156
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link