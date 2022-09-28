Version 0.7.5.241
- Bug fixes
- fixed a crash on loading
- fixed a bug with wrong counting ramps in the tutorial
- fixed grid road snapping to auxiliary lines
- fixed resource delivery trip issue when a facility was moved
- fixed a crash during object editing
