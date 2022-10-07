2nd Anniversary Update!

Hi!

Over the past two years (oh my, time is flying!) we have received hundreds of messages, about why Virtual Cottage can not be showcased in the profiles, or why it would not count in the global achievement and game collector count.

For that to happen, games need to generate an undisclosed amount in sales (which is hard if your game is free 😉 )

We stand by our statement that Virtual Cottage will always remain free so we decided to make a paid DLC instead. But not just any DLC. A lot of you wish for more music. So we're giving you 24 new, never-heard-before tracks that were exclusively produced for Virtual Cottage by LØNÆR! This doubles the number of songs that are currently in the game!

The majority of the proceeds from this DLC will go to LØNÆR and with enough sales, not only will you support a great artist, but you will also finally be able to showcase Virtual Cottage in your profiles!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2106700/Virtual_Cottage__LNR_Collaboration_Music_DLC/

THERE IS MORE!

These new features are now available for everyone who owns Virtual Cottage:

We added a playlist - allowing you to turn off unwanted songs.

A ceiling lamp has been installed in the cottage to switch between different contrasts

The laptop brightness has been reduced

Plus various tiny background things have been improved

Thanks for being on this journey with us ♥

Simone & Josef