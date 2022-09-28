 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Underground Life update for 28 September 2022

Underground Life - Update 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9610610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UNDERGROUND LIFE:

Update 1.2.0:

Changelog:

  • Added these 3 armors:
  • Swamp Boots: The most powerful in the entire game.
  • Hero's Shield: The best defense in the game
  • Hero's Gloves: The best defense in the game

They are obtained by killing some bosses.

  • Added Thirsty Injection: Prevents thirst from increasing for 48 hours.

  • Now you can sharpen stones to generate fire and light torches or other items.

  • Added a new item: Multiplier Orb: Allows you to multiply any fruit randomly. These items will be hidden in some scenarios and can only be seen by players that has level 20 or higher.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1759641
  • Loading history…
Depot 1759642
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link