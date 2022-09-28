UNDERGROUND LIFE:
Update 1.2.0:
Changelog:
- Added these 3 armors:
- Swamp Boots: The most powerful in the entire game.
- Hero's Shield: The best defense in the game
- Hero's Gloves: The best defense in the game
They are obtained by killing some bosses.
Added Thirsty Injection: Prevents thirst from increasing for 48 hours.
Now you can sharpen stones to generate fire and light torches or other items.
Added a new item: Multiplier Orb: Allows you to multiply any fruit randomly. These items will be hidden in some scenarios and can only be seen by players that has level 20 or higher.
