Fantasy Background Generator update for 28 September 2022

Customization Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey all :D

With the new update, we introduce a whole bunch of powerful customization options, as many of you have suggested. Have fun with FBG and keep the feedback coming!

Patch Notes

New settings
  • Time of Day and Sun Rotation options
  • Buttons to regenerate the trees, bushes, and grass objects while keeping the rest of the map as is
  • Drop-down menus to select the foreground, background, floating and addon layeres while keeping the rest of the map as is
  • Button to toggle visibility of the new sky layer, more objects for that coming in future
  • Slider to control the saturation
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug that could freeze the app after pressing Q
  • Fixed a bug that prevented random bushes from spawning properly
  • Fixed a bug where some floating objects could intersect certain background layers
Other changes
  • App starts in windowed fullscreen mode by default now, making it easier to take screenshots with the Windows snipping tool (Windows + Shift + S)
  • Adjusted size of some assets

