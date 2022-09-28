Customization Update

Hey all :D
With the new update, we introduce a whole bunch of powerful customization options, as many of you have suggested. Have fun with FBG and keep the feedback coming!
Patch Notes
New settings
- Time of Day and Sun Rotation options
- Buttons to regenerate the trees, bushes, and grass objects while keeping the rest of the map as is
- Drop-down menus to select the foreground, background, floating and addon layeres while keeping the rest of the map as is
- Button to toggle visibility of the new sky layer, more objects for that coming in future
- Slider to control the saturation
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug that could freeze the app after pressing Q
- Fixed a bug that prevented random bushes from spawning properly
- Fixed a bug where some floating objects could intersect certain background layers
Other changes
- App starts in windowed fullscreen mode by default now, making it easier to take screenshots with the Windows snipping tool (Windows + Shift + S)
- Adjusted size of some assets
Changed files in this update