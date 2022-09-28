Customization Update

Hey all :D

With the new update, we introduce a whole bunch of powerful customization options, as many of you have suggested. Have fun with FBG and keep the feedback coming!

Patch Notes

New settings

Time of Day and Sun Rotation options

Buttons to regenerate the trees, bushes, and grass objects while keeping the rest of the map as is

Drop-down menus to select the foreground, background, floating and addon layeres while keeping the rest of the map as is

Button to toggle visibility of the new sky layer, more objects for that coming in future

Slider to control the saturation

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that could freeze the app after pressing Q

Fixed a bug that prevented random bushes from spawning properly

Fixed a bug where some floating objects could intersect certain background layers

Other changes