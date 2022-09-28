Hey guys! I think how to lay a conveyor belt is not clear to everyone, so:
Added a short video tutorial on how to lay the conveyor belt. This video hint becomes available when a conveyor belt slot is selected, just click on the question mark button to view the hint.
Total Factory update for 28 September 2022
Conveyor belt - easy!
