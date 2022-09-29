Unmatched: Digital Edition update 0.5.2 is here!

We just released an update! :D Check out what has changed!

[Feature] Information about Live Game mode is now displayed when creating an online game.

[Feature] Information about Live Game settings has been added to the Rulebook.

[Feature] Information about DLC characters has been unlocked in the Rulebook.

[Feature] Sound effect while placing sidekicks on the board has been added.

[Feature] New soundtrack was added to the game.

[Feature] Tooltips have been added to buttons on the right side of the main menu screen.

[Feature] Tooltips have been added to buttons in the pause menu.

[Feature] Tooltip has been added to Alice's special ability.

[Feature] Click sound has been added while moving to the next tutorial textbox.

[Feature] In-game notification informing about transforming inactive players to AI has been added.

[Feaure] Arrows in the map selection screen can be now clicked to change maps.

[Feature] Notifications informing about finishing the Tutorial's chapters have been added.

[Feature] "Close" button in the fight screen is now animated.

[Fix] Issues with revealing cards in the opponent's hand have been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the game to crash while transforming inactive players to AI has been fixed.

[Fix] Achievement for playing the Feint card has been fixed.

[Fix] Issues with boosting Medusa's Second Shot card have been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the game to crash while discarding random cards has been fixed.

[Fix] Issues with AI have been fixed - it is more stable right now.

[Fix] Issue causing the card to disappear during picking the defense card has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue with visibility of cards taken to hand from the Discard Pile has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the game to crash while the opponent was discarding cards has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the card to disappear after boosting King Arthur's attack has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the game to reload during the replay has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the game to crash after discarding the last card in hand has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the rooms in the lobby to not load properly has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the Player's Information screen not to update in real-time has been fixed.

[Fix] Volume issues have been fixed.

[Fix] Moving map with cursor has been improved.

[Fix] Issue causing the online game to crash when another player left the game has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the game to crash when starting the online game has been fixed.

[Fix] Social media buttons are now clickable.

[Fix] Issue causing the card to stay indefinitely zoomed has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the zoomed card to disappear has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the opponent's card to be hidden for the entire fight has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the confirmation button to not work properly when resolving card effects has been fixed.