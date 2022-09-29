 Skip to content

Parkitect update for 29 September 2022

1.8k Update / September Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 9610196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This months update contains the following changes:

  • fixed custom weather not being saved in scenario editor when only changing temperatures
  • fixed a game crash that could happen when editing bobsled coasters
  • multiplayer: fixed a desync that could happen when using bobsled coasters

August 2022 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2853386993
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2855881244
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2854992734
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2853485721
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2853846051

September 2022 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build an Inverted Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.

