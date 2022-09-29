1.8k Update / September Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 9610196 · Last edited 29 September 2022 – 09:26:05 UTC by Wendy

This months update contains the following changes:

fixed custom weather not being saved in scenario editor when only changing temperatures

fixed a game crash that could happen when editing bobsled coasters

multiplayer: fixed a desync that could happen when using bobsled coasters

August 2022 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2853386993

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2855881244

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2854992734

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2853485721

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2853846051

September 2022 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build an Inverted Coaster!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.