1.8k Update / September Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:
- fixed custom weather not being saved in scenario editor when only changing temperatures
- fixed a game crash that could happen when editing bobsled coasters
- multiplayer: fixed a desync that could happen when using bobsled coasters
August 2022 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2853386993
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2855881244
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2854992734
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2853485721
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2853846051
September 2022 Build Challenge
The new Build Challenge this month is to build an Inverted Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
Changed files in this update