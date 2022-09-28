Change of the UI of level up
Changed the colors of the Desert map
Changed the colors of the Plain map
Changed the props of the Plain map
Fixed fullsreen to fullscreen in the option and pause menu
Fixed a typo in the Amaterasu starter
Don't Shit On My #!$@& Roof update for 28 September 2022
Update 28/09 (0.1.4)
