 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

polity update for 28 September 2022

POLITY - v1.6.1: Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9609910 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

[1.6.1] - 2022-09-28

Added

-Added new sounds for Hydroelectric Power Plant Sound, Clean Water Station Sound, and Recycling Plant.
-Added new popups for Focus Mode and Expand Backpack to explain their purpose.
-Added new sounds for Avatar Follow/Focus button and swiping right to left on Change Avatar screen.
-Added new chat balloons and smileys.

Improved

-Improved UI of the Shop Panels.
–Improved the Notifications.
-Improved Metro Stations’ visuals on the Map.
-Improved the Quest Rewards representation by adding sounds.
-Improved the Leaderboard by adding new Top 3 icons.
-Improved the Map UI.
-Improved new quests.

Removed

-Removed the changing Country name.
-Removed some quests.

Fixed

-Fixed translation-related bugs.
-Fixed bugs on the Main Game Screen.
-Fixed minor bugs in Quest Steps’ Panel.
-Fixed the Intro Subtitles.
-Fixed the bug in the Room Info Panel.
-Fixed the bug on the Level Bars.
-Fixed minor bugs in Quest-related UI Animations.
-Fixed the bug in stalls.
-Fixed minor bugs in quests.
-Fixed the bug in the Order Board.
-Fixed minor bugs on the Map.
-Fixed the bug in the Dialogue Screen.
-Fixed minor bugs on Profile Panel.
-Fixed minor bugs in Location and Profession Shops.

Working On

-Working on developing the NPC quests.
-Working on adding new badges and achievements.
-Working on the balance system of the Polity Level to improve the game dynamic.
-Working on the Animation and Action system of NPCs.
-Working on improving the current UIs.
-Working on the quest system and its variety to get to the in-game world.

Changed files in this update

windows Depot 1479481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link