POLITY - v1.6.1: Changelog

Changelog
[1.6.1] - 2022-09-28
Added
-Added new sounds for Hydroelectric Power Plant Sound, Clean Water Station Sound, and Recycling Plant.
-Added new popups for Focus Mode and Expand Backpack to explain their purpose.
-Added new sounds for Avatar Follow/Focus button and swiping right to left on Change Avatar screen.
-Added new chat balloons and smileys.
Improved
-Improved UI of the Shop Panels.
–Improved the Notifications.
-Improved Metro Stations’ visuals on the Map.
-Improved the Quest Rewards representation by adding sounds.
-Improved the Leaderboard by adding new Top 3 icons.
-Improved the Map UI.
-Improved new quests.
Removed
-Removed the changing Country name.
-Removed some quests.
Fixed
-Fixed translation-related bugs.
-Fixed bugs on the Main Game Screen.
-Fixed minor bugs in Quest Steps’ Panel.
-Fixed the Intro Subtitles.
-Fixed the bug in the Room Info Panel.
-Fixed the bug on the Level Bars.
-Fixed minor bugs in Quest-related UI Animations.
-Fixed the bug in stalls.
-Fixed minor bugs in quests.
-Fixed the bug in the Order Board.
-Fixed minor bugs on the Map.
-Fixed the bug in the Dialogue Screen.
-Fixed minor bugs on Profile Panel.
-Fixed minor bugs in Location and Profession Shops.
Working On
-Working on developing the NPC quests.
-Working on adding new badges and achievements.
-Working on the balance system of the Polity Level to improve the game dynamic.
-Working on the Animation and Action system of NPCs.
-Working on improving the current UIs.
-Working on the quest system and its variety to get to the in-game world.
Changed files in this update