解决使用毒杖造成奔溃的问题。(没找到奔溃原因,就从根源上把毒杖效果直接换了。)

解决可能是路劲问题造成的无法进入游戏问题。(可能解决了)

解决横向移动时人物抖动的问题。

Solve the problem of running and collapsing caused by using poison sticks(The reason for the crash was not found,Therefore, the effect of the staff has been directly changed from the root.)

Solve the problem of unable to enter the game that may be caused by road strength.(Probably solved)

Solve the problem of character jitter when moving horizontally.