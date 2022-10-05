Prominence Poker Game Update - Oktoberfest

The Oktoberfest celebration continues in the city of Prominence! Enjoy tasty table items ranging from seasonal brews to a warm salty pretzel in this week's content drop. Don't forget to don your lederhosen!

For the next update, here's our tell: We'll be honoring and celebrating plenty of holidays in the coming months, so stay tuned to our official social media and community forum for more in the next few weeks!

Release Notes - Oct. 5, 2022

Changes and Improvements

You can now buy multiple table item refills at a time

All players can see your avatar moving its hand to the chips and cards as you select your action during your turn

All players who folded on the river are given the option to show their cards

Avatars will occasionally look at the active player

Fixes