Prominence Poker Game Update - Oktoberfest

The Oktoberfest celebration continues in the city of Prominence! Enjoy tasty table items ranging from seasonal brews to a warm salty pretzel in this week's content drop. Don't forget to don your lederhosen!
For the next update, here's our tell: We'll be honoring and celebrating plenty of holidays in the coming months, so stay tuned to our official social media and community forum for more in the next few weeks!
Release Notes - Oct. 5, 2022
Changes and Improvements
- You can now buy multiple table item refills at a time
- All players can see your avatar moving its hand to the chips and cards as you select your action during your turn
- All players who folded on the river are given the option to show their cards
- Avatars will occasionally look at the active player
Fixes
- Fixed a few rare crashes and soft locks
- Fixed AI avatar going into T-pose
- Oops and Clairvoyant will only be rewarded if all the relevant cards are revealed
- Gifting refills will award 50 REP during Thirsty Thursdays instead of 37 REP
- Fixed some minor visual UI bugs
Changed files in this update