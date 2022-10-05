 Skip to content

Prominence Poker update for 5 October 2022

Prominence Poker Game Update - Oktoberfest

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Oktoberfest celebration continues in the city of Prominence! Enjoy tasty table items ranging from seasonal brews to a warm salty pretzel in this week's content drop. Don't forget to don your lederhosen!

For the next update, here's our tell: We'll be honoring and celebrating plenty of holidays in the coming months, so stay tuned to our official social media and community forum for more in the next few weeks!

Release Notes - Oct. 5, 2022

Changes and Improvements

  • You can now buy multiple table item refills at a time
  • All players can see your avatar moving its hand to the chips and cards as you select your action during your turn
  • All players who folded on the river are given the option to show their cards
  • Avatars will occasionally look at the active player

Fixes

  • Fixed a few rare crashes and soft locks
  • Fixed AI avatar going into T-pose
  • Oops and Clairvoyant will only be rewarded if all the relevant cards are revealed
  • Gifting refills will award 50 REP during Thirsty Thursdays instead of 37 REP
  • Fixed some minor visual UI bugs

