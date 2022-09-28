Return of the Serpent God

The God of deceit and witchcraft is again sending his servants around the world! While the event lasts, you can find the brave hunter Tunruk in Cinderkreg if you fight on the side of the human kingdom, or in the Hellsong Tavern if you are one of Wagroth's loyal demons. Experienced heroes can also go to Ketam Ai to help the priest Logat in the fight against the queen of snakes.

By killing monsters and completing quests, you can get Serpent Tribe Coins, which can be exchanged for amazing rewards:

Serpentskin Bracelet (3 colored slots + 3 colorless slots) will increase your defense when taking damage with a certain chance.

The Serpent's Blood Bracelet has a chance to restore health.

Special pet - Serpentine

The unique titles "Snake Catcher" (+1.5% ability application speed) and "Curse Breaker" (+2.5% magic defense) will emphasize your individuality.

Potion of a hunter or an experienced hunter will increase the main characteristics of the character by 5-7.5% for an hour.

A Potion of Swiftness will increase your movement and ability speed by 20% for an hour.

Good luck!