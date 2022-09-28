Update 6 Hotfix v0.6.1.3

Hi Pioneers!
Hello everyone, just dropping a small quick patch for you all today, yesterday we introduced a pretty big issue that affected a multitude of buildables and made it impossible to interact with objects in various scenarios unless dismantling some of them, so here’s a potential fix for it.
If you missed the patch notes from yesterday consider looking them up as we introduced a few new cosmetic buildables and a lot of other fixes.
There’s also a few more fixes so as always If we introduced any new issues with this patch or are forgetting anything important, please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We’ll look into it ASAP just like yesterday.
If you’re experiencing some major issues launching the game or very unexpected behaviour, please take a look at the “Known Issues” section as this contains some very common workarounds for those issues.
Thanks for the feedback from yesterday and hopefully things today are much more smooth <3
BUG FIXES
- Fixed issues that preventing interacting with objects around certain buildables
- Fixed Boombox looking weird when equipped in FOVs higher than 90
- Potential fix for a “Reliable Buffer Overflow” error related to Creatures
KNOWN ISSUES
-
A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.
You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...
And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify
This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.
-
If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.
-
If you are experiencing issues launching the game or loading a save and you have already verified your files, you might have some incompatibility with DX12 as the default renderer, you can try the following launch options to try to force DX11, DX12 or Vulkan to run respectively.
- -d3d11
- -DX11
- -d3d12
- -DX12
- -vulkan
Changed files in this update