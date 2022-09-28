Update 6 Hotfix v0.6.1.3

Hi Pioneers!

Hello everyone, just dropping a small quick patch for you all today, yesterday we introduced a pretty big issue that affected a multitude of buildables and made it impossible to interact with objects in various scenarios unless dismantling some of them, so here’s a potential fix for it.

If you missed the patch notes from yesterday consider looking them up as we introduced a few new cosmetic buildables and a lot of other fixes.

There’s also a few more fixes so as always If we introduced any new issues with this patch or are forgetting anything important, please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We’ll look into it ASAP just like yesterday.

If you’re experiencing some major issues launching the game or very unexpected behaviour, please take a look at the “Known Issues” section as this contains some very common workarounds for those issues.

Thanks for the feedback from yesterday and hopefully things today are much more smooth <3

BUG FIXES

Fixed issues that preventing interacting with objects around certain buildables

Fixed Boombox looking weird when equipped in FOVs higher than 90

Potential fix for a “Reliable Buffer Overflow” error related to Creatures

KNOWN ISSUES