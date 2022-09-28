Update 0.5.1.0 - Skins, Spawning locations & more

Hello, here are the new features that we will be going over

Quick overview:

Added/Changes:

-Added a slot system (4 slots)

-Added a skin system (random skin when being born)

-Added selectable spawn location system

-Added a kills & distance traveled counter (For unlocking the legendary skin)

-Updated the character selection screen

-F9 Enables screenshot mode

Adjustments:

-Adjusted night vision brightness

-Rebalanced all animals

-Adjusted fall damage detection

-Fish AI/Spawner tweaks

Fixes:

-Red deer not having a rest animation

-Beds not being destroyed

-Growth stat glitches

Skins

When spawning in you can only pick from 3 different skins (Dark, Golden and default) when being born you have a 1 in 4 chance to get the albino skin. And to unlock the legendary skin your travel counter must exceed 20K or have atleast 50+ kills. You can apply the skin inside the slot menu once you reach the required values needed.

Slot System

In addition to everything else, there is now a slot system (4 slots) you can have 4 different animals stored in a server.

Respawning

The respawn button no longer slays your player like it used to, the button will instead do a "safe log" and

return you the the slot screen where your character is saved, you can select it and spawn it in or create a new character while keeping the other one saved. This system allows for quick switching between several characters.

Slot Clearing

Slot clearing allows you to clear out that slot, but keep in mind once you do that the character is lost forever and you can not recover it.

Selectable Spawn location system

When selecting a spawn point you will get a up close preview of the location to either find/spawn near water, friends or to see if any players are near by, once you find one you want, just hit spawn and it drops you in.

Make sure to join our discord for all the latest news.

Have a great day!

-Opendix