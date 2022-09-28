Hotfix 20220928-2

Bug Fix：
Fix 几个特殊情况下的崩溃
Fix some bad translation
Fix 修正短剑、勇者之剑、妖刀的中文说明
New：
Abandon Button in Crash Panel.崩溃面板增加1个中断本次游戏的按钮
