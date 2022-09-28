 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost In Fantaland update for 28 September 2022

Hotfix 20220928-2

Share · View all patches · Build 9609670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix：
Fix 几个特殊情况下的崩溃
Fix some bad translation
Fix 修正短剑、勇者之剑、妖刀的中文说明

New：
Abandon Button in Crash Panel.崩溃面板增加1个中断本次游戏的按钮

Changed files in this update

Depot 1266431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link