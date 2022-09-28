 Skip to content

Mini Healer update for 28 September 2022

Patch 0.93h

Share · View all patches · Build 9609647 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.93h has been pushed, patch notes below

==QoL===

  • Slightly tweaked the tower end reward UI to make it more consistent

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed a bug related to Solar Silk not saving properly

Changed files in this update

Mini Healer Content Depot 955741
