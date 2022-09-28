Patch 0.93h has been pushed, patch notes below
===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===
==QoL===
- Slightly tweaked the tower end reward UI to make it more consistent
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed a bug related to Solar Silk not saving properly
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch 0.93h has been pushed, patch notes below
==QoL===
==Bug Fixes===
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update