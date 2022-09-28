Update, Version 20220927



English

##########Content############

[Cooking]If you add at least 4 slime goos into a cooking device that does not have a "heat" component, you may get some surprise.

[Cooking]Even more surprising if you use a cooking device that does have a "heat" component. :D

New enemy/pet: Fire Slime (They have some very interesting unique attributions. I will make them display in the special attribution window later. You can make some guesses or check all the details on the wiki for now.)

New skill: Fire Attack.

##########System#############

Disabled the cancel key when selecting a character to do the speech/mining/3D printing/cooking/alchemy check.

Character select window can now accept a hash table as parameters.

Added an overwrite parameter to block escape for battles that normally allow escaping.

Added code support to allow the cooking system to spawn monsters. (Just how bad you can cook. XD)

Slimes now use a unified enemy group generation code.

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed a bug that slime cannot learn the skill "water ball".

简体中文

##########Content############

【料理】如果你在一个没有【加热】功能的厨具中加入至少4份史莱姆粘液进行料理，可能会发生有趣的事情。

【料理】如果使用一个有【加热】功能的厨具的话可能事情会更有趣。

新敌人/宠物：火焰史莱姆。（它们有一些非常独特的特殊属性。在之后的版本中我会让它们显示在对应的界面上。而现在，你可以尝试并猜测，或者到维基上查看具体的细节。）

新技能：火焰攻击

##########System#############

在选择角色进行说服、挖矿、3D打印、料理、炼金能力检定时取消了界面的取消按键效果。

角色选择窗口现在可以接受一个哈希表作为参数。

加入了一个重载变量允许在通常情况下允许逃跑的战斗中阻止逃跑。

加入了允许料理系统产生怪物的代码支持。（你要料理水平有多糟糕才会发生这种事呢？XD）

史莱姆现在使用统一的队伍生成代码。

##########DEBUG##############

修复了史莱姆无法学习水球术的Bug。