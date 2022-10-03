[Notice] Legendary Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure Challenge Event

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4.

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Various In-game & community events have proceeded for a month for our Dragonians who keep cheering for MIR4.

We highly appreciate your significant participation and interest in contributing to the MIR4 1st Anniversary event period.

Now we are here to inform you that a new event - Legendary Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure Event- will begin after October 4th maintenance; please do not miss this great chance to get Legendary grade items!

Legendary Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure Challenge Event

If you are a Dragonian who is willing to challenge this great opportunity, do follow the guideline below to summon Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure through the firecracker-shaped tab > Event Summon! You will certainly get Legendary Magic Stone/ Spirit Treasure upon accumulating 300 points in the Event incense burner!

■ Period

● Legendary Magic Stone Event Period: October 5th, 2022, 00:00(UTC+8) ~ October 7th, 2022, 23: 59 : 59(UTC+8)

● Legendary Spirit Treasure Event Period: October 12th, 2022, 00:00(UTC+8) ~ October 14th, 2022, 23: 59: 59(UTC+8)

※ Please be aware that Legendary Spirit Treasure Event period will begin after the end of the Magic Stone period mentioned above.

※ Accumulated points of the Event incense burner during the Legendary Magic Stone Event will be removed after the period, meaning those points will not be usable and restorable for the Legendary Spirit Treasure event.

■ Participation

click the event menu (Firecracker-shaped icon at the top left) after logging in. Challenge for Summon on Event Summon > Legendary Magic Stone/Spirit Challenge Event tab

110 Summons per day (counted as 10 times if summoned through 10+1) as a maximum, 330 Summons (Total 30 times if proceeding with 10+1 summons) will be available in a total.

※ 1 Free Summon will not be included in the daily Summon count.

Daily Free Summon will be provided 3 times (in total) during the event period.

■ Summon Cost

For Magic Stone

1 Summon: 100,000 Darksteel

10+1 Summons: 1,000,000 Darksteel

For Spirit Treasure

1 Summon: 300,000 Copper

10+1 Summons: 3,000,000 Copper

Obtainable items from the Summon will be as follows:

▷ Legendary Magic Stone Challenge Event

Legendary Magic Stone Box

Epic Magic Stone Box

Epic Sealed Magic Stone Box

Rare Magic Stone Box

Rare Sealed Magic Stone Box

▷ Legendary Spirit Treasure Challenge Event

Legendary Spirit Treasure Box

Epic Spirit Treasure Box

Epic Sealed Spirit Treasure Coffer

Rare Spirit Treasure Box

Rare Sealed Spirit Treasure Coffer

You can certainly obtain Legendary Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure by accumulating 300 points in the Event incense burner if you failed to summon Legendary grade items.

Accumulation will be counted for the Event Summon tab and will be increased when summoning items graded below Legendary.

※ Event incense burner point will not be accumulated after summoning the Legendary Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure box.

※ Event incense burner point will not be accumulated for Free Summon.

The Event incense burner will not be affected by the point obtained from Combine Failure through Craft > Combine > Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure.

Thank you.