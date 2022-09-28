patch v0.15

New Content
- Added Easy mode (finishing game in easy mode not saving your result in a leaderboards)
- Added Iterations to main and rush mode (You can start second and third run with saving your perks) For Activating next run you should enter second portal in a final room
- Added new enemy type (Drone with laser beams)
- Added Spotify playlist with cool music (in case you tired of original ost)
- Added "Faster shooting and reloading" perk
Fixes and changes
- Enemies HP are always constant now (in previous versions enemies HP was increasing on a random value each floor)
- Fixed bug when player doesn't shoot on a high speed
- Fixed 10% for bullet to explode perk
- Time display allign fixed
- Some rooms reworked
- Shotgun buffed (again lol)
- Reworked some enemies
- Added more inertia to the player movement
- Rewoked some animations
- Reworked UI (Perks menu and Perks display)
Unfortunately I'm still polishing new weapons(2) and new enemies(2) and I decided to split it on a 2-3 updates. Also I decided to update Endless and Arena mode with 3rd zone update. I'll start to work on a 3rd zone after adding 3 weapons and 3 new enemy types.
