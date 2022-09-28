 Skip to content

Force Reboot update for 28 September 2022

patch v0.15

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Added Easy mode (finishing game in easy mode not saving your result in a leaderboards)
  • Added Iterations to main and rush mode (You can start second and third run with saving your perks) For Activating next run you should enter second portal in a final room
  • Added new enemy type (Drone with laser beams)
  • Added Spotify playlist with cool music (in case you tired of original ost)
  • Added "Faster shooting and reloading" perk

Fixes and changes

  • Enemies HP are always constant now (in previous versions enemies HP was increasing on a random value each floor)
  • Fixed bug when player doesn't shoot on a high speed
  • Fixed 10% for bullet to explode perk
  • Time display allign fixed
  • Some rooms reworked
  • Shotgun buffed (again lol)
  • Reworked some enemies
  • Added more inertia to the player movement
  • Rewoked some animations
  • Reworked UI (Perks menu and Perks display)

Unfortunately I'm still polishing new weapons(2) and new enemies(2) and I decided to split it on a 2-3 updates. Also I decided to update Endless and Arena mode with 3rd zone update. I'll start to work on a 3rd zone after adding 3 weapons and 3 new enemy types.

