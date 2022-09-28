patch v0.15

New Content

Added Easy mode (finishing game in easy mode not saving your result in a leaderboards)

Added Iterations to main and rush mode (You can start second and third run with saving your perks) For Activating next run you should enter second portal in a final room

Added new enemy type (Drone with laser beams)

Added Spotify playlist with cool music (in case you tired of original ost)

Added "Faster shooting and reloading" perk

Fixes and changes

Enemies HP are always constant now (in previous versions enemies HP was increasing on a random value each floor)

Fixed bug when player doesn't shoot on a high speed

Fixed 10% for bullet to explode perk

Time display allign fixed

Some rooms reworked

Shotgun buffed (again lol)

Reworked some enemies

Added more inertia to the player movement

Rewoked some animations

Reworked UI (Perks menu and Perks display)

Unfortunately I'm still polishing new weapons(2) and new enemies(2) and I decided to split it on a 2-3 updates. Also I decided to update Endless and Arena mode with 3rd zone update. I'll start to work on a 3rd zone after adding 3 weapons and 3 new enemy types.