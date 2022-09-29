 Skip to content

Paradise Lust update for 29 September 2022

SEEKING GRACE

Share · View all patches · Build 9609069 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Grace has not been acting her damn self and Jack went up and about the island to find out why.


Jack was able to comfort a sad soul. But, how?!


Mi Sun finally gets to show Jack how competitive she is when it comes to being the top Gamer on the island.


A follow up to last month's storyline as Jack helps Raven edit their film. Of course there's more to that afterwards.


This month's featured sketch is Reyna as she gained the majority vote from our last poll.


We're introducing a new minigame which also features new set of wallpapers to collect with.

Volume 19 is out now! Let us know in the comments your thoughts.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1427860/Paradise_Lust

