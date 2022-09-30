- Go trick-or-treating with chefs and customers in SPOOKY COSTUMES – Vampires, pirates, witches…you name it!
- Join KEKOA on a haunted escapade as a Ghost Buster.
- Learn to find the beauty in ‘wabi-sabi’ and unlock your ‘ikigai’ with a NEW FOOD ZONE in Foodland, Japanese Countryside.
- As a big fan of the ‘The Godfather’, we will make an offer you cannot refuse – New Weekly and Step-Up Sales.
Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 30 September 2022
New HALLOWEEN THEME in restaurant – not for the faint-hearted!
