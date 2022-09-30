 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 30 September 2022

New HALLOWEEN THEME in restaurant – not for the faint-hearted!

Share · View all patches · Build 9609042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Go trick-or-treating with chefs and customers in SPOOKY COSTUMES – Vampires, pirates, witches…you name it!
  • Join KEKOA on a haunted escapade as a Ghost Buster.
  • Learn to find the beauty in ‘wabi-sabi’ and unlock your ‘ikigai’ with a NEW FOOD ZONE in Foodland, Japanese Countryside.
  • As a big fan of the ‘The Godfather’, we will make an offer you cannot refuse – New Weekly and Step-Up Sales.

Changed files in this update

Star Chef 2: Cooking Game Content Depot 1612811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link