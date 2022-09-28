 Skip to content

群侠传，启动！ update for 28 September 2022

问题提示

Share · View all patches · Build 9609004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、通过修改配置文件等非官方办法切换mod可能会造成黑屏哦，解决方法修改注册表中CURRENT_MOD值为73 61 6d 70 6c 65 00，注册表地址：HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\dc\dc\CURRENT_MOD
2、创意工坊模组上传工具已经可以使用了，方法：打开库/工具/群侠传，启动！Mod上传工具下载安装
3、创意工坊模组接入基本完成，目前等支线做完一起更新
3、如有其他任何问题请到玩家群咨询，480072818

Changed files in this update

Depot 2098791
  • Loading history…
