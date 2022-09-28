Aerofly FS 4 September Update Now Released

The September Update for Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator is now released!

This update adds new street lights, new aerial images and new airports like Courchevel to your simulator. Unfortunately the download size is quite large because most aerial images and building and tree data are getting replaced with new ones. Thanks to a better compression the total size of the Simulator on your storage device is not going to increase after the update.

September Update - Full Change Log

Added high resolution aerial images for over 800 airports in Europe

Added new street lights to all regions in the USA and Europe that features buildings

Added more aerial images to the US region

Added better aerial image compression algorithm to reduce storage size

Added famous airport Courchevel LFLJ with sloping runway

Added airports Annemasse LFLI, Annecy Meythet LFLP, Sisteron Theze LFNS, Bergen ENBR

Added more buildings at airport Gibraltar LXGB

Added moving map in VR mode now displayed on a virtual tablet

Added Chinese language option (courtesy of FlySimAsia)

Changed improved menu guide while using VR hand controllers with thumbsticks

Changed support more buttons when using the HP Reverb G2 headset controllers

Changed minor performance improvements on MacOS computers with retina displays

Fixed misplaced static aircraft on various airports

Fixed broken fullscreen mode on MacOS computers with notch

Fixed missing custom buildings in various German cities

Fixed misaligned center of mass in the MB339









