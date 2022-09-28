Fourth Anniversary Patch (28/9/2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 9608970 · Last edited 28 September 2022 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy

As is a somewhat coincidental tradition, here is a yearly collection of fixes and QOL improvements:

Implemented a fix that should stabilize performance and framerate on Windows 10. Big thanks for the heads-up in our Steam Community Bug Megathread!

Fixed a bug where a rounding mistake was able to decimate an entire high score table. Sorry about that 💦

Revised [ROCKET TECH] input & timing. Now requires full tilt on analog stick, but can also be suppressed by holding SLOW.

Added settings for fine tuning analog stick sensitivity. (If you were attached to how the analog stick felt in the previous version, the values were 30% for deadzone & 60% for full speed!)

Game now pauses when a gamepad in use disconnects.

Paintjob

That's all fine and dandy, but surely you can share some info about Black Onion?

Until next time!