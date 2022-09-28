Fourth Anniversary Patch (28/9/2022)

As is a somewhat coincidental tradition, here is a yearly collection of fixes and QOL improvements:
- Implemented a fix that should stabilize performance and framerate on Windows 10. Big thanks for the heads-up in our Steam Community Bug Megathread!
- Fixed a bug where a rounding mistake was able to decimate an entire high score table. Sorry about that 💦
- Revised [ROCKET TECH] input & timing. Now requires full tilt on analog stick, but can also be suppressed by holding SLOW.
- Added settings for fine tuning analog stick sensitivity. (If you were attached to how the analog stick felt in the previous version, the values were 30% for deadzone & 60% for full speed!)
- Game now pauses when a gamepad in use disconnects.
- Paintjob
That's all fine and dandy, but surely you can share some info about Black Onion?
Until next time!
