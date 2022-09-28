Share · View all patches · Build 9608912 · Last edited 28 September 2022 – 13:39:13 UTC by Wendy

You can update the game to V0.4!

Update V0.4 brings new content, bug fixes, units stats.. and much more. Thanks to the community for all the feedback we have been getting.

List of changes and additions below.

M7 Grenade Launcher:

This unit is good against infantry and vehicles. does medium damage in a bigger radius

Upgrades:

Bigger Range: Increase range by 20%.

More Health: Increase health by 25%.

Faster Reload: Decrease the reload speed by 1 second.

Shrapnels: The speed of damaged enemies is decreased for 2 seconds.

Bigger Grenades: Increase Damage by 10%.

Shield:

Hard soldiers with big shields stops enemy bullets and rockets

Upgrades:

Bigger shield: Increase the shield's protection size.

Extra Plates: Increase nearby allies Armor by 20%.

Anti-Explosions: Increase protection against explosive projectiles.

Mines Line: After dying, drop 3 mines.

Grenades: After dying, throw 3 powerful grenades.

Captain

New enemy added.

Naval Base

New map has been added.

All paratroopers have been added to the pooling system.

New parachute animation has been added.

New formula to calculate M2 Mortars projectiles.

Disabled clicking on upgrades UI for 0.8 seconds, to prevent accidental clicks.

Unit stats has been added in the unit's menu for all units, it will show when you hover over any of them.

Armor and Armor penetration system has been added.

Going into build mode will cause game spawner to stop has been fixed.

Enemy's half-track does not explode when reaching the end line, has been fixed.

Enemy's fighter plane bugs has been fixed.

Tank didn't take damage from commander's sniper, now has been fixed.

SMG sometimes shoot sideways, now has been fixed.

Hold the line mode, had an error that causes lag, now has been fixed.

