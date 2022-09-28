 Skip to content

Alcyon Infinity update for 28 September 2022

Bugs & Balance Update 5.3.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balanced Knights maximum count and impact on total number of enemies
  • Added more backgrounds to more rounds
  • Set loop for main music source (when staying on the tutorial)

Dépôt : Alcyon Infinity PC Depot 914932
