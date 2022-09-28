 Skip to content

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 update for 28 September 2022

Find out when you can get on the pitch in FIFA 23 on Steam

Last edited by Wendy

Check out the world map below for detailed dates and times when FIFA 23 is launching on Steam so you'll know exactly when your new season starts.

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 brings The World’s Game to the pitch, with HyperMotion2 Technology that delivers even more gameplay realism, both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup™ coming to the game as post-launch updates, the addition of women’s club teams, cross-play features*, and more. Experience unrivaled authenticity with over 19,000 players, 700+ teams, 100 stadiums, and over 30 leagues in FIFA 23.

An incredible season is waiting for you – buy FIFA 23 now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1811260/EA_SPORTS_FIFA_23/

