Update 0.0.9 is finally out!

Share · View all patches · Build 9608670 · Last edited 5 October 2022 – 07:46:16 UTC by Wendy

GENERAL PRACTITIONER 0.0.9 RELEASE

A new update for General Practitioner 2 is available to download!

Thank you for your support on this game!

GENERAL:

General Bug Fixing

Added more than 120 new HD pictures

Removed the option to "Work" at night

Added 10 casual conversations with nurses whenever you go to the clinic. Conversations change depending on the nurse you hired.

Some medical jargon has been simplified throughout the game. I revisited many statements and changed them completely to be more understandable by the general public.

Added 25 medical "tests" to earn knowledge points. To do such tests you need to choose to "Study" from the daily choices screen. Some tests might appear more than once, that is working as intended as you will find it easier to earn points as you also learn some medical terms and conditions.

You can access the medical tests by choosing to "study" on the daily planner.

EXAMINATIONS:

Charles Owens examination is now available to play. Charles recently discovered a condition while urinating and needs more tests done. The examination includes kinky scenes.

Maria Miranda examination is now available to play. Maria is a pediatric patient who arrives with her dad after finding blood in her urine

Elsa Esposito examination is now available to play. Elsa's examination will focus on conversation options and your relationship with her. If you go to the bar after her examination you will find her there and continue her story.

STORY:

Added a new introduction to the game, introducing the main characters, their background and personal stories.

Chapter 1 - Julie: Added a story by the lake with Andrew after day 35

Chapter 1 - Andrew: Added a story by the lake with Julie after day 35

Chapter 1 - Andrew and Jane: Added Victoria's Secret encounter, dinner, spa and optional sexual encounter after day 35

The update was delayed because of a technical issue with Steam. I apologize for that.