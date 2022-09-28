 Skip to content

looK INside - Chapter 2 update for 28 September 2022

Patchnote 9608561

Share · View all patches · Build 9608561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there! A new micropatch has been uploaded:

  • [FAMILY TREE] Sometimes portraits left their slot once combined and couldn’t be put back.
  • [ARMOIRE] A mini-game was loaded as complete when it wasn't [spoiler](the sliding puzzle)[/spoiler]

