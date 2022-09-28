 Skip to content

TOEM update for 28 September 2022

3.0.2 hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9608474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small hotfix makes it possible to complete "Photo of Nana" quest in Basto by talking to Nana in her tent at Basto, giving her a photo of herself, and the quest is completed.

It also makes it possible to unlock "Complete all quests in Region X" by restamping the community card. We added this because some of you out there completed Basto region but did not get the achievement. Now if you have all of that region's stamps AND restamp the card, the achievement will unlock.

  • Restamping the community card can now unlock complete all quests achievement for that region
  • The initial loading screen information for the rare case where it would never finish.
    (This makes it possible for us to know where something went wrong)

  • Game soft locking if you had the album open when Honk Hero carnival game finished
  • "Photo of Nana" quest not being completable once the Basto was visited

Changed files in this update

TOEM Depot Windows Depot 1307581
  • Loading history…
TOEM Depot Mac Depot 1307582
  • Loading history…
