3.0.2 hotfix

This small hotfix makes it possible to complete "Photo of Nana" quest in Basto by talking to Nana in her tent at Basto, giving her a photo of herself, and the quest is completed.

It also makes it possible to unlock "Complete all quests in Region X" by restamping the community card. We added this because some of you out there completed Basto region but did not get the achievement. Now if you have all of that region's stamps AND restamp the card, the achievement will unlock.

Restamping the community card can now unlock complete all quests achievement for that region

The initial loading screen information for the rare case where it would never finish.

(This makes it possible for us to know where something went wrong)