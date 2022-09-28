NEW DEMO available, Soundtrack & more!

Hello all FLASHOUT fans!

After FLASHOUT 3 got released on Steam, we were mainly focused on making the whole experience more enjoyable, so we gathered the initial feedback and responded with a set of updates, that addressed some minor issues that came up after the release.

We fixed the issue with unresponsive controls on the Mac platform, we fixed a blocker in the last tournament, we updated the localization, did some sound and graphical fixes, but mainly we changed a bit the amounts of points that are required to unlock ships, circuit, weapons and upgrades in the game - now it should be much easier to achieve :). We also added EXP points to Time Trial - a much requested feature.

These are however not all the small fixes that we introduced here and there - for details check out patch notes.

But we did not spot there. After lot of feedback, we also reworked a bit the tutorial - now it's focused only on the things you really need to know, so there are less frustrating pop-ups.

Last but not least, we updated the demo version to match the final version of the game. So if you still didn't buy the full game and you have doubts, the demo is available again, but now it shows you a bit more from the game - you can check out all the main gameplay modes available in FLASHOUT 3, so you can take part not only in a Standard race, but also in Destruction and Elimination modes. Of course the demo still incorporates VR support!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1985280

Another nice addition should be the Soundtrack which is now available via Steam and it features more than 50 minutes of electronic music composed especially for the game by renowned demoscene artists!

Here's the full list of featured tunes:

01. Dream It (Main Menu Theme) - by Traymuss - 3:46

02. Give Me Power (Teaser Theme) - Adam Skorupa & Music Imaginery - 0:45

03. Neon Paradise (Neon Paradise) - Adam Skorupa & Music Imaginery - 3:30

04. This Is How We Do It (Star City) - Adam Skorupa & Music Imaginery - 3:01

05. Come Fly With Me (Splashy Resort) - by Traymuss - 2:49

06. Melotrance (Aloha Garden) - by Traymuss - 5:17

07. Space Gods Play Games (Dark Moon) - by Traymuss - 4:56

08. Eight Bit Party (Shibuya Ward) - by Traymuss - 4:35

09. Way Of The Sphinx (Buried Temple) - by Traymuss - 4:42

10. Exploration Of Space (Outer Space) - by Traymuss - 5:31

11. Chill Me Up (Rocky Forest) - by Traymuss - 4:35

12. Final Blast (Test Ground) - by Traymuss - 4:50

13. Come Fly With Me [Ural Remix] (Splashy Resort) - by Traymuss - 3:06

--- Total: 51 minutes and 23 seconds of music!

You can grab the soundtrack here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2149970

Very soon we also plan to offer you a small DLC, featuring 1 additional vessel, that will strike through the air! Here's a small preview:





Traditionally we encourage you to grab the game, especially that it's still 10% off! So don't miss this opportunity and join the competition!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1761870

Thank you for your support!