Holomento 0.6.1 - 🔥Traveler Camp Update🔥

Build 9608460 · Last edited 28 September 2022

Hello travelers!

Today I'm excited to share Holomento Early Access 0.6.1!

This update features lots of exciting new features including:

New Traveler Camps throughout each region of the Hollow

Fast Travel system to allow travel to previously visited locations (during a single journey)

Revive System to respawn at the nearest recently visited camp after death

Autumn Limited Time Event visuals

New Overworld Miniboss

Updated Class Selection Screen

New items, NPC updates, puzzles and lots more!

You can read the full patch notes below!

For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!

Traveler Camps, Fast Travel and Revive System

Added traveler camps to most regions of the Hollow. These camps are a great place to rest, see what other travelers have to say, fast travel to other camps and in dire situations - act as a respawn point.

Added Frigid Fjord Camp

Added Central Valley Camp

Added East Valley Camp

Added Autumn Forest Camp

Added Eastern Temple Camp

Added Lush Valley Camp

Added Desert Camp

Visiting a camp for the first time during a journey will unlock that camp as a fast travel location (for that journey only)

Added a Traveler NPC to each camp that allows fast travel by horse. Speak to them to open the fast travel map.

Fast traveling costs some money based on the distance. Traveler can't fast travel to the camp they are currently at.

On death, all accessories and 50% of a traveler's money is dropped

Travelers can now revive during the death screen and walk back to the location they died at to retrieve their accessories and dropped money

New Class Selection Screen

Updated the Greatwood Bridge area visually and added a one-way gate shortcut

The Class Selection Screen is now a part of the main menu and no longer requires a loading screen to navigate between the two

Class Selection now takes place in front of the Greatwood Bridge in the Central Valley

Changing the journey start location no longer changes the background of the class selection screen but instead updates a map indicating the shortest journey route from start to finish.

The area around the traveler during class selection is now themed based on the time of year (currently Autumn themed)

New Map System

A simple map has been added to the tab menu (this map will be updated and expanded in future updates)

The map shows all visited regions of the Hollow, the current journey end location, the traveler's current location, all discovered towns, traveler camps and dungeons.

Selecting a map element will show the name of that element

New Items and Abilities

Added the "Iron Horseshoe" item that gives +1 luck (must be unlocked)

Added "Lucky's Horseshoe" item that gives +2 luck (must be unlocked)

Added the "Miner's Pickaxe" accessory that increases stone pickup by 50% (must be unlocked)

Added the "Woodcutter's Axe" accessory that increases wood pickup by 50% (must be unlocked)

Added the "Paver's Trowel" accessory that increases brick pickup by 50% (must be unlocked)

Added the Setter's Scribe accessory that increases tile pickup by 50% (must be unlocked)

Added the "Bolt of the Gods" that gives the smite ability (damages all enemies by 25% and bosses by 5%) [must be unlocked]

Added the "Shield Generator" item and ability that shields the player from enemy projectiles while active

Added the "Shielded Projectiles" passive that give player projectiles shields that destroy enemy projectiles.

Added the "Ranged Shield Generator" item that grants its user the "Shielded Projectiles" passive

New Miniboss - The Cha Demon

Added the Cha Demon

Melee - The Cha Demon has a three punch combo attack that will send the Traveler backwards and flying if not dodged properly

Ranged - The Cha Demon will call down lightning bolts from the sky onto the Traveler if attacked at a distance or hit by melee repeatedly

The Cha Demon is a part of several boss pools throughout the overworld

Added a pathing system for some NPCs to walk

Added a passive dialogue system that shows NPC dialogue when walking nearby

Updated the NPC interaction UI

Updated several NPCs throughout the world with these new systems

Added two new Potion Cart locations in the Frigid Fjord and Coast of the Endless Sea

Other Additions

Added several item unlock statues throughout the world

Added several new puzzles throughout the world

Added glowing wire indicators for some activation puzzles

Added autumn theming in various locations throughout the world that are active from September 1st - November 1st

Reduced all enemy damage by 25%

Reduced fall damage by 50%

Enemies no longer drop locked items

Reduced enemy potion drop rates by 25-50%

Reduced amount of potions dropped by enemies to 1 (chance for 2 if enemy is legendary)

Reduced most enemy item drop rates

Expanded enemy drop pools

Added item drops for minibosses