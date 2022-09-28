 Skip to content

Rune Teller update for 28 September 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.09.28 Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update

# The game controller has been officially supported.

  • All functions except room title setting, key mapping, and chatting are available on the game controller.
  • You can check the game controller key guide by pressing the SELECT button.

# Fixed Bugs

  • During the tutorial, the problem that the quest difficulty recommendation message was incorrect is fixed.
  • When exiting during resurrection, the problem of saving the character position to the nearest tower is fixed.

# Known Issues

  • There is a problem with the scroll bar going to the wrong position in the quest list when using the controller.
  • Please note that this issue will be fixed in the update tomorrow.

+) The list of Early Access participants will be updated tomorrow!

