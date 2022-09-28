[UPDATE] 2022.09.28 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
# The game controller has been officially supported.
- All functions except room title setting, key mapping, and chatting are available on the game controller.
- You can check the game controller key guide by pressing the SELECT button.
# Fixed Bugs
- During the tutorial, the problem that the quest difficulty recommendation message was incorrect is fixed.
- When exiting during resurrection, the problem of saving the character position to the nearest tower is fixed.
# Known Issues
- There is a problem with the scroll bar going to the wrong position in the quest list when using the controller.
- Please note that this issue will be fixed in the update tomorrow.
+) The list of Early Access participants will be updated tomorrow!
