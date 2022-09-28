[UPDATE] 2022.09.28 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# The game controller has been officially supported.

All functions except room title setting, key mapping, and chatting are available on the game controller.

You can check the game controller key guide by pressing the SELECT button.

# Fixed Bugs

During the tutorial, the problem that the quest difficulty recommendation message was incorrect is fixed.

When exiting during resurrection, the problem of saving the character position to the nearest tower is fixed.

# Known Issues

There is a problem with the scroll bar going to the wrong position in the quest list when using the controller.

Please note that this issue will be fixed in the update tomorrow.

+) The list of Early Access participants will be updated tomorrow!