It's been released!

Relentless Protagonist [SxS] is now available for playing!
Hope you enjoy it, and if you have any feedback, please let me know in the forms
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Relentless Protagonist [SxS] is now available for playing!
Hope you enjoy it, and if you have any feedback, please let me know in the forms
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update