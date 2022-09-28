[NA/EU] Patch Notes Summary - September 28, 2022

Greetings Adventurers,

Here are the latest update details for Black Desert Online on September 28, 2022 (Wed).

Guild Boss Subjugation Combat and Loot Changes

We changed parts of the “Guild Boss Subjugation” content where Adventurers would defeat boss monsters with fellow adventurers and guild members. This change came about when we were thinking about creating a “merry gathering” where Adventurers can come together about once a week to have fun. With this update, the “Getting Ready for Guild Boss Changes!” event will begin to heighten the enjoyment of the guild boss content.

The event will include encounters with Khan, Giant Mudster, Ferrid, and Ancient Puturum. We adjusted the difficulty of the bosses so that it will be fun to do at the end of the week, and adjusted the loot dropped to share the joy with your guild members. We hope that this will help in creating fond memories together with your fellow adventurers.

With the start of the event, we will continue to create even more opportunities where you will be able to create even deeper bonds with your guild members.

(Additionally, we are preparing event guild missions to help you enjoy this guild boss changes event.).

Guild Boss Changes

Lightstones obtainable by opening Respendent Lightstone





Changes per Guild Boss

















● You can receive the following items up to max DUO (II) level when you open the item "Belongings of an Ancient Guardian" upon defeating the Ancient Puturum.

Contents

● To spread the training of Tier 5 Pets far and wide, Obi Bellen has bestowed his knowledge to pet lovers in each of the territories.

The following NPCs now grant Tier 5 Pet Training:

Region & NPC:

Balenos - Pulvio

Serendia - Melissa Brady, Puia

Calpheon - Fresio

Altinova - Drosh

● You must first complete the "[Pet] Domesticated Squabbles" quest via the Black Spirit (/) before you can begin Tier 5 Pet Training.

Make sure you have ticked "Life" under Quest Type to accept the "[Pet] Domesticated Squabbles" quest from Lv. 60 via the Black Spirit (/).

● Added the ability to enter the Pit of the Undying directly from Eilton.

● Revealed Shakatu's hidden Yar! skills.

Now you can duel the guild boss of the Shakatu Merchants, Shakatu, in a game of Yar!

● Changed the means to complete Igor Bartali's adventure logs volume 13 chapters 1 and 2.

Monster

● Changed the means of summoning and fighting the "Cadry Commander" and "Shadow of Gahaz."





● Increased the loot that can be obtained by defeating "Cadry Commander" and "Shadow of Gahaz" as follows:

● Increased the size of the Orc Camp in Marni's Realm by 1.22 times.

Pearl Shop

● New Outfits: [Witch, Sorceress, Wizard, Sage, Shai] Salanar

