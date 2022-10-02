 Skip to content

Skeeter's Grid update for 2 October 2022

0.4.2-early_access is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9608095 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's often hard to talk about the stability builds, because there aren't a ton of visual changes.

This build has no new levels; no obvious visual tweaks; etc, but it is full of QOL adjustments and fixes... with more to come. By this I mean there were a number of smaller fixes that didn't make it into this release but will be part of 0.5.0-early_access.

On top of this, I've been heavily testing the final batch of levels, and I think these are the best of the bunch. I did decide to remove one of these levels just yesterday... because it sucked, but otherwise I am loving the final few levels of the game. These will not be part of any early access build (final release only), but as I test these levels, I'm finding much that can be improved throughout the game. After all, the final levels are the most complex by far!

Changed files in this update

